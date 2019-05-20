Report: Reuben Foster has torn ACL

AP

Washington linebacker Reuben Foster has reportedly been lost for the season with an injury suffered just minutes into his first practice at Organized Team Activities.

Foster, who was carted off the field today, suffered a torn ACL and additional damage beyond that, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. An ACL tear is almost always a season-ending injury.

Washington claimed Foster on waivers last season when he was cut by the 49ers after a domestic violence arrest. Charges in that case were dropped and he was not suspended, and Washington was hoping to see Foster earn a starting job on the defense.

Instead, Foster will likely not play at all this season. He will remain under contract to Washington in 2020, which may be the next time we see him on the field.