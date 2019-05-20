Reuben Foster carted off with knee injury, minutes into first OTA

Getty Images

Washington linebacker Reuben Foster took the practice field for the first time with his team today but lasted just a few minutes.

Foster was carted off the practice field just after the start of Organized Team Activities. Reporters on the scene described Foster as getting his left knee attended to while he cried in pain.

Washington took a great deal of criticism for claiming Foster off waivers in November, days after the 49ers released him when he was arrested following a domestic violence accusation at the team hotel. Foster was immediately placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, but when those charges were dropped months later, Foster was not suspended.

There’s no immediate word on the severity of Foster’s injury, but it’s now possible that Foster won’t play in Washington not because of a suspension, but because of an injury in his very first practice with the team.