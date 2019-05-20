Roethlisberger: I went too far criticizing Antonio Brown after Denver INT

Getty Images

In the months leading up to the trade that sent wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Steelers to the Raiders, Brown said several critical things about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

One instance concerned an interception Roethlisberger threw late in a November loss to the Broncos and the quarterback’s reaction to it. Roethisberger criticized Brown’s route-running and said he should have thrown to JuJu Smith-Schuster, which earned a rebuke from Brown that included his belief that Roethlisberger “feels like he’s the owner” because he wouldn’t take blame for throwing the pass.

In an interview with KDKA that is set to air in full Monday evening, Roethlisberger offered a belated apology for what he said after the loss.

“I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments on that show and especially towards him,” Roethlisberger said. “I genuinely feel bad about that and I’m sorry. Did I got to far after that Denver game? Probably. … That’s the thing about media and social media, As soon as you say ‘sorry’ it only goes so far. You can’t take it back. And I wish I could because if that’s what ruined our friendship and relationship, I’m truly, genuinely sorry about that.”

Roethlisberger’s comments came on his weekly in-season radio show and his comments on the show about Steelers matters frequently became fodder for commentary from others around the team. There was word in March that ending the show was under consideration and the way things melted down with Brown last year may be one of the reasons for the change in plans.