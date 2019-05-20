S.C. officials finalize tax breaks for Panthers

Getty Images

South Carolina officially delivered David Tepper’s $155 million housewarming gift Monday.

According to Avery Wilks of The State newspaper, South Carolina officials finalized the package of tax breaks and giveaways that will lure the Panthers to build a new practice facility just south of the state line.

The package includes $115 million in state tax discounts for the team, and a $40 million in road construction (divided among federal, state, and local funds) to build a new interchange off the nearby highway in Rock Hill.

Lawmakers worked out the final kinks between the versions that passed the state House and Senate, and Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign it into law soon (which I’m sure Tepper, the honorary co-chair of McMaster’s inaugural committee, appreciates).

The Panthers are going to build a large complex with indoor and outdoor fields (and selling the promise of high school football games being played there appeals to the locals), along with a sports medicine complex and associated development.