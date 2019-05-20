Stephen Jones: Incident won’t impact negotiations with Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

Even as the Cowboys continue to gather information about the incident involving Ezekiel Elliott over the weekend, executive vice president Stephen Jones said it won’t impact negotiations for a long-term contract for the running back.

“It’s so unfair to comment at this point,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “We have nothing but respect for Zeke, and that’s all we can really say at this point.”

Early Saturday morning, Las Vegas police working at a music festival handcuffed Elliott after they observed him shoving a security guard to the ground, TMZ.com reports. The security guard did not want to press charges and officers released Elliott.

Elliott had been having a quiet offseason, with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently having lauded Elliott’s “bright soul” and “wonderful heart.”

“Zeke has got a big heart,” Stephen Jones said Monday. “These are all bumps. People have challenges.”

When asked if he found the video troublesome, Jones declined to comment.

Elliott served a six-game suspension in 2017 after waging a legal battle against the NFL as he repeatedly declared his innocence against allegations of domestic abuse. He was never arrested or charged.

The Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Elliott’s contract for 2020 but want to sign him to a long-term deal.