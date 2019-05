Getty Images

The Texans signed undrafted free agent Floyd Allen to take the roster spot of tight end Ryan Griffin, whom the team officially cut Monday.

Allen tried out at the Texans’ rookie minicamp earlier this month.

He played high school football in Houston before attending El Camino Junior College. Allen transferred to Mississippi but did not play in 2017.

Allen played six games last season, mostly on special teams, making four catches for 44 yards for Ole Miss.