Todd Gurley absent as Rams start OTAs

Rams running back Todd Gurley was among four players not in attendance for the start of the team’s organized team activities. Cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters and edge rusher Dante Fowler also didn’t work with the Rams on Monday, Ryan Kartje of the Orange County Register reports.

Coach Sean McVay said the Rams sat down with Gurley to work out a plan for the offseason, which included training on his own some. Aaron Donald worked out with his personal trainer during the voluntary portion of the offseason program the past two years.

“As long as we’re on the same page, we feel good about that,” McVay said, “and most importantly, Todd feels good. He’s got a lot of experience. He’s staying up to date with everything that’s going on. But that’s where we’re at with him right now.”

The Rams, though, would rather Gurley be with them than them be without him.

“It’s nice having him around this time of year,” McVay said. “I didn’t realize how much I enjoyed him.”

Gurley’s absent won’t quiet the questions about his knee.

Gurley missed the final two regular-season games with “inflammation” before gaining 118 yards from scrimmage against the Cowboys in the divisional round. He then played a complementary role the rest of the way, including 35 yards on 10 carries in the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots.

The Rams have talked about managing Gurley’s workload, while keeping him the focal point of the offense. They matched the Lions’ offer to Malcolm Brown this offseason and then used a third-round pick on Memphis running back Darrell Henderson.

Gurley said on April 15 his left knee felt “pretty good” but didn’t allow much more than that.