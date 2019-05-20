Tom Coughlin: Nick Foles’ presence is what’s important

Getty Images

Blake Bortles arrived in Jacksonville as the third overall choice, but he never did enough to become the team’s true franchise quarterback. With a Super Bowl MVP award, Nick Foles has earned that before he ever steps on the field for the Jaguars.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million deal with Jacksonville on March 11.

He has not disappointed the Jaguars so far.

“The way he’s gone about it is very interesting,” Jaguars vice president of football Tom Coughlin said on 1010 XL radio during his annual celebrity golf tournament Monday, via Florida Football Insiders. “He works his teammates really, really well. You used the word ‘selfless.’ That’s the word he uses. I think the second day he’s here, he’s over at [Leonard] Fournette’s [house], and they’re going over installation for that day. . . .He’s out there working just like everybody else is out there working. And his presence is what’s important. It’s like that thing that I insinuate a lot: ‘Don’t tell me. Show me.’ Let’s stop so much verbiage, and let’s work it.”

Foles gets to work with his former quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia, John DeFilippo, in Jacksonville, which should ease his transition.