What would it take to get Peyton Manning to run the Jets?

Rumor has it that the Jets would like to hire Peyton Manning to run the team’s football operations. It’s unclear whether Manning would be interested. Possibly, there’s something that could make him interested.

An offer he couldn’t refuse.

So what would it take to get Manning to say “yes” to the Jets? We spent some time spitballing about that on Monday’s PFT Live.

My seat-of-the-pants, it-ain’t-my-money-so-I-can-be-generous-with-it dart-in-the-dark was $20 million per year plus two percent of the franchise’s equity. At an estimated value of $2.9 billion, Manning’s share of the team would be worth another $29 million, and that number would undoubtedly keep growing and growing.

Would Manning be worth it? Yes. He’s destined to thrive at whatever he eventually chooses to do, and if/when he begins to run a team he will throw everything he has into it.

Which means that it will be critical for him to be ready to make the leap when he does it. And he may not be ready for that.

$20 million per year plus two percent of the equity could make him get ready. Or it could make him realize that, whenever he decides to run a team, that’s the kind of package that will be available to him.

While it may seem like a lot of money, a great executive or coach continues to have a much greater potential impact on an NFL team than a great player. With $20 million per year now middle of the pack for quarterbacks, $20 million per year for Manning would be a bargain, if he ends up being as good for a football franchise as many presume he will be.

25 responses to “What would it take to get Peyton Manning to run the Jets?

  1. Manning has a great “brand” but is he worth all that? Not doubting his skills but there are proven & much cheaper GM’s out there.

  2. Remind me again why people think that a player can run a team?

    Jordan was better at basketball than Manning is at football, Jordan hasn’t exactly set the world on fire with his GM moves. Or if that isn’t your cup of tea comparison, how has Elway being a top 5-10 all time QB worked out for the Broncos, other than when Elway convinced Manning to come play for the Broncos?

    These are very different skill sets. Why are you assuming he’s gonna be a great GM?

  5. Manning deciding that he wants to put in the effort and long hours at the office.

    P Manning has enough money, right now he’s enjoying spending time with his family.

    ______

    Do you need a list of all the good to great players that made lousy coaches or GMs? Not saying Manning would fail, but why is there this “guarantee” that he would thrive?

  9. >>s $20 million per year plus two percent of the franchise’s equity.

    If Bill Belichick was rejuvenated into a 30-year-old mans body I might consider paying him that.
    Anyone else – not a chance.

    the going rate for GMs is what? 4MM/year 5? 3? Why would I pay Manning 4-5 times the yearly wage plus give him equity?

  13. If Manning is as smart as you think he is, why would he want to take a job that is nothing but a headache? He doesn’t need money. He can just continue to make bad commercials.

  15. The same amount when this question was brought up 3 years ago when he was visiting Gase in Miami quite often

    ZERO

    It was reported that Peyton wasn’t interested in that FULL-time commitment then –
    even with Stephen Ross having tons of money to throw at him…

  16. Honestly I see him doing something like this with Tennessee, not with the Jets. He has strong ties to the state, he lives in Knoxville (at least part of the time). Tennessee makes sense.

  17. Why would a guy worth over 1/4 of a billion dollars want the grind of an NFL GM job? Outright partial ownership of a team I could see, but not a working owner. Not as a GM.

    He’s made his money, he’d be a fool to take this job or anything like it.

  18. I don’t think Peyton suffered nearly enough concussions to consider voluntarily shacking up with the Jets.

    ———

    I think Elway is a wrong example to use for a failed or underwhelming managers. To his credit he has won division titles, has 2 SB appearances, and a SB win. If Manning can even come close to what Elway did in Denver, he would be considered a success. There is only one Belichick, and no one will be able to replicate his success as a GM. So we can’t judge any other GM by Belichick’s standard.

  20. So why should he be immediately anointed into a General Manager position with zero management experience at any level?

    ————-

    All because of Manning. There isn’t a Manning floating around with a team for Manning to bring in if he becomes GM. Elway has had, or desperately wanted to have, a different QB start every single year since Manning left. For a guy who’s as talented at a position as Elway is, you’d think he could find another great QB, but everything I’ve read about why Elway fails, Jordan, Singletary as a coach, etc. is that to be as great as they were takes a special mentality and they don’t tolerate anyone short of that.

    Those guys are all special human beings, but they want themselves in the positions they played and when they come across anyone who is short of that, which is basically everyone, they don’t know what to do.

  24. trubroncfan07 says:
    May 20, 2019 at 12:37 pm
    patsfan4lifesbchamps Elway took over a franchise that won four games the year before and took them to two super bowls. That is not failing.

    ———————–

    Anyone can open a checkbook. It’s not failing, but he’s never been impressive .At all.

    I also want to see his economics degree from Stanford. Smells like he never went to class.

