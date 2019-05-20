Who could Antonio Brown be directing “two face” tweet toward?

Getty Images

It was only last month that Antonio Brown tweeting “keep your emotions off the internet.” The Raiders receiver didn’t take his own advice.

Brown tweeted “Two face” Monday.

It did not come in the form of a reply or a retweet. He provided no other context.

But his tweet came only hours after Ben Roethlisberger sat down with KDKA and talked about his severed relationship with Brown. The Steelers quarterback offered a belated apology.

“I took some heat and deservedly so for some of the comments on that show and especially towards him,” Roethlisberger said. “I genuinely feel bad about that and I’m sorry. Did I got to far after that Denver game? Probably.

“. . .That’s the thing about media and social media: As soon as you say ‘sorry,’ it only goes so far. You can’t take it back, and I wish I could because if that’s what ruined our friendship and relationship, I am truly, genuinely sorry about that.”