Aaron Rodgers feels he can “put my stamp on” new offense

Getty Images

It’s still early in the process, but it’s probably safe to say that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers likes the way the team’s new offense is coming together more than he liked the last episode of Game of Thrones.

Rodgers said that the system being installed by head coach Matt LaFleur “works” based on what he’s seen from the coach’s past stops and that getting on the field for practices is the next step in mastering it ahead of the regular season.

“I’ve got to be honest, I don’t know the whole offense yet,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve been studying it but the difference between understanding it on paper and actually getting reps in it — the minicamp, those two days, and then the two days [of OTAs] that we’ve had so far is not a great sample size to tell you everything about the offense. It’s going to be different. It’s going to look different formationally and the motions and some of the things that we’re doing. But I think it’s an offense that I can infuse creativity and put my stamp on.”

Rodgers has seen under 60 preseason snaps over the last three seasons and said he expects he’ll be playing more this summer as the team gets comfortable with the offense. Those reps will offer the first chance to see how everything is coming together for the Packers in their first year with LaFleur calling the shots.