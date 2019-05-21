Aaron Rodgers loved being in Game of Thrones, didn’t like the ending

AP

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers briefly appeared in a scene during the final season of Game of Thrones. He enjoyed the experience of being in the last season of the show more than he enjoyed the experience of watching the last season of the show.

Rodgers confirmed that he had a very brief moment on the screen but said the viral videos that suggested he was either a character who got burned or a character shooting an arrow were incorrect.

“I wasn’t the guy that got burned up and I’m disappointed in every person who would say that was me, because if you watch that person run, he was a total non-athlete. And I wasn’t the archer either,” Rodgers said.

Like many fans, Rodgers was not satisfied with the ending, which saw (spoilers ahead) Bran Stark, also known as the Three-Eyed Raven, become the king. Rodgers felt that several other characters were more deserving of sitting on the throne.

“I loved the show,” Rodgers said. “It was a great 10 years, but no. You come down to the end and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran? Who by the way three episodes ago said he wasn’t Bran Stark anymore? Jon had a better story. Dany had a better story. Arya had a better story. Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn, lot better story. Jamie better story. Cersei, probably better stories. Any Baratheon probably better story.”

Rodgers wanted Daenerys Targaryen to assume her rightful place on the Iron Throne and felt that Bran’s actions didn’t make sense within the context of the show, in which Bran can see visions of both the past and the future and therefore may have known all along that the throne was his destiny. It was Bran who told his sisters, Sansa and Arya, that Jon Snow was not actually their half-brother but instead a Targaryen who had a stronger claim to the throne than Daenerys. Rodgers felt the resolution to that storyline was poorly written.

“I think Dany should have been on the throne,” Rodgers said. “Here’s my thing, though. Here’s my last theory about it. If Bran — the Three-Eyed Raven who’s all about the health of the realm — let’s think about what he did. He basically wanted the throne the whole time, because he’s the one who told the Starks, knowing that Sansa would tell Tyrion, knowing that Tyrion would talk to Varys, knowing they’d scheme for Dany’s death, knowing that would piss her off which led her to be the mad queen, so he the entire time kind of set this whole thing up? And then at the end he says, ‘I don’t want to be the king.’ Oh, but why did I travel all this way to be here? No. Look, I loved the opportunity to be in the show, which most people don’t think I was. I loved the show, but the writers are also doing Star Wars. So I think they might have been a little busy this last season.”

Perhaps Rodgers, instead of making a cameo appearance, should have been in the writers’ room.