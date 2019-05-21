Adoree Jackson out of OTAs after surgery

Getty Images

Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson is among the players not participating in OTAs in Nashville.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it’s because he’s still in a boot after offseason surgery.

Rapoport narrows it down to “his foot or ankle” — so he’s got a 50-50 shot of being right about the third-year cornerback’s condition. The safest bet is the hockey injury report, which would simply call it a lower body injury.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official website added that Jack Conklin, Jonnu Smith and Ryan Succop were also absent Tuesday.