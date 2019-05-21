Andrew Luck out of OTAs with calf strain

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won’t participate in Organized Team Activities this week.

Luck has a calf strain and the team has decided to be cautious and give him some rest, coach Frank Reich said.

“During the training session, just a little tweak, a little strain,” Reich said of Luck’s injury. “My whole mode and our whole mode is going to be, during this session, just to be real conservative with guys. Anybody who has any issues whatsoever. I told [the training staff] let’s be conservative with these guys. Main thing is to get to camp at full strength. Really any player who has any issue we’re going to be over-cautious.”

Any time Luck is dealing with an offseason injury, it will remind some of 2017, when the Colts claimed he’d be ready to go in Week One after shoulder surgery, and he ended up missing the entire season. But Reich didn’t sound like he thinks this injury is anything to worry about.