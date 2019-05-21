Antonio Brown not at start of Raiders’ OTAs

Getty Images

Antonio Brown didn’t join his new teammates for the start of organized team activities.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden did not specify a reason for Brown’s absence. Gruden offered only that he hopes to see the receiver soon.

“He’s not here today,” Gruden said, via video from Jimmy Durkin of TheAthletic.com, “and hopefully we’ll see him here in the next couple of days. He’s been working extremely hard learning our offense and really excited to get him out here. But in the meantime, we have plenty of balls and plenty of receivers to throw to.”

Brown is hardly the only big-name player in the NFL training on his own during voluntary sessions at team facilities this spring. Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Julio Jones, Josh Norman, Patrick Peterson, Yannick Ngakoue, Chris Jones, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Dante Fowler are among others who have skipped all or part of their team’s offseason work.

The Steelers agreed to trade Brown to the Raiders on March 10. The Pro Bowl receiver contributed 11,207 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns in his nine seasons in Pittsburgh.