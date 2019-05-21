Ben Roethlisberger considering his radio show again

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t going to do his weekly radio show anymore. Unless he is.

Despite suggestions in March that he was finished with what became appointment radio (Hey, when the quarterback is willing to toss teammates under the bus live, you listen), he has apparently had a change of heart.

During an interview with KDKA-TV, Roethlisberger said he’s still considering it.

“I haven’t made a final decision yet,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We talk a lot about it with my family and my agents and the Steelers. I think people like it. That we can give some inside access. We’ll make a final decision moving forward. . . .

“If we do (the show), it’ll be the best we’ve ever done. If we don’t, there will probably be a reason, too.”

That reason might come from his bosses, as he has not always created a positive workplace environment with his comments. But it’s clear Roethlisberger likes having his own platform, and the ability to shape his message in a controlled environment.