Ben Roethlisberger plans to be around OTAs more this year

Getty Images

The Steelers kicked off their organized team activities on Tuesday and the day’s activities included a media session for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger did a television interview on Monday that addressed the fracturing of his relationship with Antonio Brown and other topics related to last season. He revisited some of those topics on Tuesday while also talking about his plans for the coming season.

Those plans include being at OTAs more often than he was last year in order to make the transition smoother for new members of the team. Being around more often could also address an area where the quarterback feels he fell short last season.

“When it comes to leadership, we didn’t make the playoffs last year,” Roethlisberger said, via Will Graves of the Associated Press. “We didn’t win our division. So I lacked in leadership because that’s my job as the leader of this team is to get us to the playoffs.”

As with all quarterbacks, wins and losses overshadow most other things for Roethlisberger. They offered no defense from this offseason’s drama, which makes it all the more important for him to find a way to land in a better spot in the standings this time around.