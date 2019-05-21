Bills tight end Tyler Kroft breaks foot in OTAs, needs surgery

Getty Images

Tyler Kroft‘s Bills debut did not go as planned.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Bills coach Sean McDermott said tight end Tyler Kroft broke his foot in yesterday’s first OTA session.

He will need surgery to repair the damage. There was no word of timeline at this point.

That’s a tough break for a number of reasons, as he was part of a massive offensive overhaul and had a chance at a role with the Bills. The former Bengals tight end missed most of last year with a broken foot as well, but caught 42 passes and scored seven touchdowns in 2017.

McDermott also said wide receiver Cole Beasley and center Mitch Morse underwent recent core-muscle surgeries recently, so they aren’t practicing yet.

UPDATE 11:27 a.m. ET: Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Kroft’s timeframe for a return is three to four months, which pushes right up against the start of the regular season.