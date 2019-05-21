Bills’ Zay Jones says he’s bigger and stronger this year

Getty Images

A year ago, Bills wide receiver Zay Jones wasn’t working out because of ankle and shoulder injuries. This year looks a lot different.

Jones is noticeably bigger and says he’s added 8-10 pounds of muscle and thinks being stronger will make him a better player.

“I have been focusing on how I can maximize my frame and my body to be the best I can this year,” Jones told Buffalobills.com. “I think it’ll help in many aspects. My blocking, my play strength, endurance, stamina, prevention of injury. Nothing is guaranteed. Getting bigger and stronger doesn’t guarantee anything, but it can only help you and give you a greater opportunity to be successful.”

Jones was the Bills’ No. 1 receiver last year with 56 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns. The Bills are hoping he and second-year quarterback Josh Allen increase that production this year, and Jones sounds confident that getting bigger and stronger will help him do just that.