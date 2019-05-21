Bobby Wagner at Seahawks OTAs, isn’t participating in practice

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has said that he’s preparing for this season as if it will be his last one in Seattle and that preparation doesn’t currently include practicing at organized team activities.

Wagner is in the final year of his contract and said Tuesday, via multiple reporters, he won’t participate in the sessions without a new contract from the team. He gave a hint about what kind of contract he’s looking for when he noted the deal C.J. Mosley got from the Jets this offseason.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million deal with $43 million in guaranteed money at the time of signing. Wagner said that deal’s “the market” and that he hopes to break it when he ultimately signs a new deal.

Wagner said he doesn’t want to create “drama” about the contract, which he hopes gets done by the start of the season, and feels it’s important to be with the team even though he won’t get on the field with them right now.