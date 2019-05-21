Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby told to pick it up by Vic Fangio

Getty Images

A strong showing in the AAF with the San Antonio Commanders led the Denver Broncos to sign cornerback De’Vante Bausby earlier this offseason after the short-lived league went defunct.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has familiarity with Bausby as well as he played under Fangio for parts of two seasons in 2015 and 2016 while Fangio was the Bears defensive coordinator. But that familiarity didn’t keep Fangio from delivering a verbal kick-to-the-backside to Bausby on Monday.

Via Nick Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com, Fangio said he wants to see more out of Bausby on the field.

“I think there’s been a time or two in Phase 2 where he’s let the back-to-back season, albeit shortened, give him a reason to think he’s tired, too, where he shouldn’t do that,” head coach Vic Fangio said, per The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala. “He’s got to overcome that. He’s got to overcome being his own worst enemy and show the player that he can be.”

Bausby had a league-high four interceptions in eight games played for the Commanders before the league collapsed. And even though current workouts are expressly “voluntary,” they are less so for players at the back-end of offseason rosters trying to make an impression. Even if Bausby is a bit worn down from the two months of football he played earlier this spring, Fangio doesn’t appear to have much patience for it as he tries to make his own mark on the Broncos.

Bausby has spent time with the Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles since entering the league as an undrafted free agent signing with the Chiefs out of Pittsburg State in 2015. He played four games with the Bears in 2016 and six with the Eagles in 2018. He made one start last season.

Bausby has 26 career tackles.