Browns sign Greedy Williams

AP

Cornerback Greedy Williams made a big prediction for how far the Browns will go this season after being selected in the second round of the draft.

Williams said the team was headed to the Super Bowl and he now has a contract that will enable him to join them for the ride. The Browns announced on Tuesday morning that Williams has signed a four-year deal with the team.

Williams was widely discussed as a first-round prospect in the pre-draft process, but wound up as the seventh cornerback off the board when the Browns took him with the 46th overall pick. While questions about his strength likely contributed to his eventual landing spot, his coverage ability should lead to early playing time in Cleveland.

With Williams under contract, the Browns are left with three unsigned draft picks.