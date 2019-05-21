Bruce Arians has nothing to say about Gerald McCoy, and a little to say about Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians met with reporters on Tuesday, a year after the “mutual parting” with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. Arians had nothing to add beyond the written statement issued in connection with McCoy’s release.

“As I said yesterday in the statement about Gerald, hoping the best and there’s no need to ask me a question about that,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I said what I said. Talk to me about the players that are here. And I’m really happy about the ones that are here.”

Arians later was asked about another player who isn’t there, but who reportedly could be: Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

“I can’t talk about him,” Arians initially said. “He’s not on my team.”

Reminded that Suh is a free agent and not under contract with any time, Arians said, “He’s a hell of a player so we’ll see.”

Suh was the second overall pick in the 2010 draft, with McCoy being selected one pick later. Suh became a free agent in March, but his name has barely come up in more than two months.