Bucs claim Jordan Leggett off waivers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers made two big-news moves earlier in the day. Now, they have made another one, albeit without a screaming headline.

Tampa Bay claimed tight end Jordan Leggett off waivers from the Jets on Tuesday.

Other teams obviously thought more of Leggett than the Jets, with five teams putting in a claim, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

The Jets made Leggett a fifth-round choice in 2017 out of Clemson.

Leggett, 24, spent part of his rookie season on the 53-player roster but never appeared in a game. He went on injured reserve on Oct. 31 of that season with a knee injury.

Leggett played 15 games last season, with four starts, and made 14 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

He participated in 326 offensive plans and 93 on special teams.