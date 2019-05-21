Carson Wentz loses knee brace, “feels strong”

AP

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz practiced without limitations on Tuesday and he also practiced without a brace on his left knee.

Wentz wore a brace after tearing the ACL in that knee in 2017, but said on Tuesday that consulting with others led to the decision that it was “best going forward” without the brace. Wentz said it “felt great” to lose the brace and the knee “feels strong” enough that he doesn’t plan to wear it during the regular season.

Wentz’s more recent injury was the one to his back last season and he said that he was happy to be working without any restrictions after a long time dealing with the injury.

The quarterback called himself “ready to roll,” although the team will likely still take a careful approach through OTAs to make sure that Wentz remains raring to go when they get to training camp this summer.