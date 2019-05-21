Chris Jones skipping Chiefs OTAs

Getty Images

The Chiefs have been talking to Chris Jones about a new contract, but he obviously hasn’t heard anything to make him want to come to Kansas City.

According to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs defensive end is skipping OTAs this week. He hasn’t been at any of their voluntary workouts, so this is #asexpected.

The fourth-year defensive end is woefully underpaid, as he’s scheduled to make $1.2 million this year, coming off a 15.5-sack season. He’d be an unrestricted free agent after the season, which opens the door to the possibility of the franchise tag if they can’t do a long-term deal.

The Chiefs have a mandatory minicamp in June, but it’s safe to suggest that if they want to see Jones before then, it would take a new contract.