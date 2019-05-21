Cleveland feeling good about chances to host NFL Draft

Getty Images

Judy Battista of NFL Media reported last week that the league is expected to award at least one, and possibly more, future drafts during the owners’ spring meeting in Key Biscayne, Florida this week.

Cleveland officials have expressed optimism their city will secure the 2021 draft or one in the near future.

“We’re confident in our city and our proposal and feel Cleveland has a great chance at securing this event,” Greater Cleveland Sports Commission President David Gilbert said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Cleveland was a finalist to host the draft in 2019 or 2020, but Nashville and Las Vegas were awarded those bids instead. Kansas City and Denver also were strong candidates for those drafts, and more than 20 cities have submitted bids that the league will consider this week, per Cabot.

Thirteen cities had representatives in Nashville to check out the proceedings, Cabot adds.

Nashville set an attendance record with more than 600,000 over the draft during the three days.