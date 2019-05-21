Colts claim Jake Eldrenkamp off waivers

Getty Images

The Colts claimed offensive guard Jake Eldrenkamp off waivers from New England, the team announced Tuesday. They waived offensive tackle De’Ondre Wesley to make room for Eldrenkamp.

Eldrenkamp signed a futures contract with the Patriots on Feb. 5. He spent time on the Browns’ practice squad in 2018.

Eldrenkamp participated in training camp with the Rams last summer before they waived him out of the preseason.

He spent time on the Rams’ practice squad in 2017 after originally signing as an undrafted free agent out of Washington on May 2 of that year.

Wesley signed a futures contract with Indianapolis on Jan. 13. He spent time on the practice squads of the Colts and Bills last season.

Wesley spent the entire 2017 season on Buffalo’s practice squad and was on the Ravens’ injured reserve list for the 2016 season.

As a rookie in 2015, Wesley spent time on the Ravens’ active roster and practice squad. He saw action in seven games.