Dean Spanos says new deal for Philip Rivers “will happen”

Chargers owner Dean Spanos guaranteed a new contract for Philip Rivers, though he wouldn’t guarantee when.

“It’s going to happen; it will happen,” Spanos said, via Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register. “We have an understanding, as long [Rivers] wants to be here, we want him here. We love Philip Rivers. You can’t say enough great things about him. I don’t think the contract issue is a big thing for us or for him.”

Spanso reiterated General Manager Tom Telesco’s assurance that Rivers isn’t going anywhere.

Rivers has one year remaining on his contract, paying him $11 million in base salary this season and counting $23 million against the salary cap.

Rivers, 37, is entering his 16th season and uncertain about how long he will continue to play. He said two weeks ago he was not worried about his contract status.