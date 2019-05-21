Derek Carr: Raiders are on the same page, this is my team

AP

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr heard the speculation before the draft that the Raiders could select a quarterback to replace him, but he never paid it much mind.

Carr said today that he was always confident that owner Mark Davis, coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock were going to draft players who could help him win, not draft a player who could replace him.

“The owner, head coach, GM and quarterback are all on the same page,” Carr said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “This is my team and I’m not going anywhere.”

The Raiders are indeed still Carr’s team this year, as there’s no threat to him in Oakland. The other three quarterbacks on the roster — Mike Glennon, Nathan Peterman and Landry Jones — are just competing for backup jobs.

If Carr can’t help the Raiders turn things around this year, however, it’s hard to believe everyone will still be on the same page next year. Another 4-12 season would have the Raiders thinking they need to make a major change when they move to Las Vegas, and that means Carr could be playing for his job this season.