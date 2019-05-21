Doug Pederson: “Nothing” happening with possible Joe Douglas departure

AP

When the Jets fired G.M. Mike Maccagnan last week, Eagles V.P. of player personnel Joe Douglas became the first person to emerge as a potential replacement. Six days later, the Eagles apparently haven’t received a request for permission to interview Douglas.

Asked whether the team anticipates losing Douglas, coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Tuesday, “At this time there is nothing, so he’s here.”

Pederson generally praised Douglas for his work in the front office.

“Our relationship has been great,” Pederson said. “It’s like we’ve said before. He’s a big part of our scouting process and getting the information we need through our scouts and assisting us in that area. . . . Our process has always been a collaborative one. There is a lot of open dialogue, whether it’s between me and Howie [Roseman], Joe and Howie, the three of us together, our owner [Jeffrey Lurie], and he’s really built that relationship and has done a good job for us.”

The Jets have made no announcements regarding any conducted or planned interviews, and the team has provided no timeline for hiring Maccagnan’s replacement. The team named coach Adam Gase the interim G.M. last week.

Gase recently explained that he anticipates no power struggle with the new G.M. That will likely be true, if the team hires a G.M. who is aligned with Gase. If coach and G.M. are on the same page, there will be no reason for either guy to try to secure the power to do things the way the coach or the G.M. want them to be done.