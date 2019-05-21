Doug Pederson: We’re not going to hold Carson Wentz back

Getty Images

A report on Monday indicated that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would work with no limitations when the organized team activity portion of their offseason program got underway on Tuesday.

Wentz was sidelined by a back injury for the final weeks of the 2018 season as well as the Eagles’ two playoff appearances and the team has been cagey this offseason about when he’d be able to take on a full workload. Head coach Doug Pederson went a different route on Tuesday by confirming the positive report about Wentz’s readiness.

“Carson has no limitations,” Pederson said. “I’m not going to hold him back.”

It’s an earlier return to work for Wentz than last year’s comeback from a torn ACL and it comes without the same safety net the Eagles enjoyed with Nick Foles on the roster. That makes it all the more important that Wentz stays healthy for both the Eagles’ hopes of a winning season and his positioning for a long-term contract with the team that made him the second overall pick of the 2016 draft.