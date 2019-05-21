Doug Pederson: We’re not going to hold Carson Wentz back

May 21, 2019
A report on Monday indicated that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would work with no limitations when the organized team activity portion of their offseason program got underway on Tuesday.

Wentz was sidelined by a back injury for the final weeks of the 2018 season as well as the Eagles’ two playoff appearances and the team has been cagey this offseason about when he’d be able to take on a full workload. Head coach Doug Pederson went a different route on Tuesday by confirming the positive report about Wentz’s readiness.

“Carson has no limitations,” Pederson said. “I’m not going to hold him back.”

It’s an earlier return to work for Wentz than last year’s comeback from a torn ACL and it comes without the same safety net the Eagles enjoyed with Nick Foles on the roster. That makes it all the more important that Wentz stays healthy for both the Eagles’ hopes of a winning season and his positioning for a long-term contract with the team that made him the second overall pick of the 2016 draft.

13 responses to “Doug Pederson: We’re not going to hold Carson Wentz back

  1. Not an Eagles fan at all but I am a Carson Wentz fan. I wish him the best and wish him health for the rest of his NFL career. It would be nice to see what this solid young man can do with this talent.

  2. eagles have an old oline they dont have a top 10 receiver and their defense is old they have an awful roster and desean jackson ruins every locker room

  4. As the old saying goes…’Guys that tend to get injured, tend to get injured’. Philly had better hope that’s not the case with Wentz, who has definitely lacked durability thus far in his career, and has said that he doesn’t intend to modify his playing style.

  7. This season will be completely different than last as he will be practicing with his weapons o develop timing and chemistry. Carson will play and perform up to his true skill and ability. With the bevy of weapons he has at his disposal Wentz’s 2017 season will be his floor. FLY EAGLES FLY!!!

  8. Hoping he lights it up like he did in 2017. When you think that he put up strong numbers last year coming off an ACL tear and with a broken back, there is reason to be optimistic.

  9. iplaywheniwannaplay says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:03 am
    Not an Eagles fan at all but I am a Carson Wentz fan. I wish him the best and wish him health for the rest of his NFL career. It would be nice to see what this solid young man can do with this talent.
    *******
    we already saw wentz 6-14 vs teams over 500 yet same exact team is 9-1 vs teams over 500 with foles wentzs gets the least out of the team

  10. Don’t worry Doug you won’t have to hold Carson back as he does that fine all by himself. Now go get a competent QB like Foles and you’ll be good.

  13. IMO, I believe that they rushed Carson back from the ACL/MCL injury. It takes most a full year to fully recover from that type of injury and they had him planting and running after 10 months. He played the majority of the season last year at 75-80% and the bad mechanics is what caused his back injury.

