Gerald Hodges reconsiders retiring, hopes to play in 2019

Getty Images

Linebacker Gerald Hodges has had a change of heart.

Hodges wrote on Twitter in early April that he was “officially retired” from the NFL in a tweet that has since been deleted. His most recent tweet says that he will be back in the league “after I finish up this degree.”

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hodges is drawing interest from several teams now that he’s decided to continue his playing career.

Hodges had 55 tackles while playing all 16 games for the Cardinals last season. He’s also played for the Saints, 49ers and Vikings over the course of his seven-year NFL career.