Jerry Hughes signs two-year extension with Bills

Defensive end Jerry Hughes is set to stay around Buffalo a little longer.

Hughes was heading into the final year of his current contract, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hughes and the team have agreed to a two-year extension. Per the report, the deal is worth up to $23 million with $19.5 million in guarantees.

The Bills discussed trading Hughes to the Rams last season, but didn’t reach an agreement in terms and the Rams moved on to acquire Dante Fowler from the Jaguars instead. He wound up recording seven sacks and three forced fumbles while appearing in every game.

Hughes has not missed a game since landing with the Bills in a 2013 trade with the Colts. He was viewed as something of a disappointment in Indy after recording five sacks in three years after being selected in the first round of the 2010 draft, but he’s been more productive in Buffalo and is on track to continue playing a key role on their defense into the next decade.