Jets fire another from personnel department

AP

Jets coach/acting General Manager Adam Gase isn’t making big moves yet, but he’s making moves.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have fired scout Bill Dekraker, following last week’s jettisoning of previous G.M. Mike Maccagnan.

Gase said yesterday that he wanted to focus on coaching the team, but according to the report, he’s telling people he wants to streamline Maccagnan’s old personnel department, apparently beginning with a scout Maccagnan hired.

While the departure of a scout won’t register on most radars, it’s another blip on the screen. Since Maccagnan’s ouster, Gase has traded away linebacker Darron Lee, signed another punter and cut a Maccagnan draft pick (Jordan Leggett).