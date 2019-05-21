Jets fire another from personnel department

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 21, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Jets coach/acting General Manager Adam Gase isn’t making big moves yet, but he’s making moves.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets have fired scout Bill Dekraker, following last week’s jettisoning of previous G.M. Mike Maccagnan.

Gase said yesterday that he wanted to focus on coaching the team, but according to the report, he’s telling people he wants to streamline Maccagnan’s old personnel department, apparently beginning with a scout Maccagnan hired.

While the departure of a scout won’t register on most radars, it’s another blip on the screen. Since Maccagnan’s ouster, Gase has traded away linebacker Darron Lee, signed another punter and cut a Maccagnan draft pick (Jordan Leggett).

7 responses to “Jets fire another from personnel department

  2. Being that Gase proved himself to be another Bill Belichick while in Miami by dominating the league so effectively I am not surprized by the power given to him. After all I think he won like six games in three years so don’t ever question his standing as one of the all-time greats.

  5. Gase is control freak who tries to play it like he isn’t. Bottom line is he is not it a likeable guy so eventually it will all catch up with him again unless he can become like Bellichick…which he can’t.

  6. He wants to concentrate on coaching, what a damn fibber McGee . Gase is going to make as many GM moves that he can as an Interim and will ultimately lose focus of Coaching! That is how he is wired! Meanwhile, Johnson just smiles and continues to be wowed by his GMCoach. He is not done removing players either.

  7. I still can’t figure out who in the Jets was stupid enough to hire Gase in the first place. Besides Gase’s epic failure as a coach in Miami, a team that got a lot worse not better during his coaching tenure, his only other claims to fame are a lucky deep ball thrown by Tebow who then failed miserably as an NFL QB and coaching Peyton who basically was his own offense coordinator. If Darnold was smart he should pull an AB and force his way out before his career is destroyed.

