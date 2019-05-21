Jets sign Deonte Thompson

Getty Images

Jets interim General Manager Adam Gase has signed a player to help Jets head coach Adam Gase’s offense.

Agent David Canter shared a photo of wide receiver Deonte Thompson signing a contract with the team on Tuesday. No terms of the deal have been announced.

Thompson opened last season with the Cowboys and moved on to the Bills after being dropped by Dallas in November. He caught 14 passes for 124 yards for the Cowboys and three passes for 37 yards with Buffalo.

It was Thompson’s third stint with the Bills as he played 11 games for them in 2017 and one game during the 2014 season. He’s also played for the Ravens and Bears during a career that began as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Thompson will be vying for a spot behind Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder on the team’s depth chart.