Joey Bosa says he’s no longer limited by foot injury

Getty Images

A foot injury sustained during training camp last August forced Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa to miss over half the season in 2018.

Bosa eventually returned to play in seven regular season games and both playoff contests before the Chargers before their season came to an end. Now further removed from the injury, Bosa is feeling as though the foot injury is no longer of any concern.

“As expected, I deal with soreness here and there, but there’s been nothing limiting me — no movement or anything,” Bosa said, via Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. “I’m as fast and strong as I’ve ever been in my life. It’s just about some little things like my hands and stuff, but as a defensive lineman, you’re going to deal with that stuff.”

Despite the extended absence last year, Bosa managed to avoid surgery on his foot. Even while not 100 percent, Bosa managed 5.5 sacks in just a half season of action with another sack added during the postseason as well.