John Mara: We’re moving in the right direction

It would be hard to believe Giants co-owner John Mara if he said he hasn’t read or heard the criticism of his team’s offseason moves and Mara didn’t try to act as if that hasn’t been a popular response on Tuesday.

Mara told Bob Glauber of Newsday that “nobody likes to hear that stuff,” but added that criticism in May doesn’t mean much for how the team will perform come the regular season. As you might have guessed, he also doesn’t agree with the view that the team is moving down the wrong track.

“Absolutely, I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Mara said. “I certainly don’t think we’re a finished product yet, but I am happy with the direction of the team, contrary to popular opinion.”

Mara said “time will tell” if he’s right about the team being on the path to success. He’s right about that, but one playoff trip in seven seasons makes the need for early signs that’s the case feel a bit more urgent than they might under other circumstances.