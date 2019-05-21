Kliff Kingsbury excited Kyler Murray’s only playing football

AP

The Cardinals had their full team on the practice field Monday for the first time since they selected quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in this year’s draft and he earned a good review from one of the guys who will be blocking for him in the fall.

Tackle D.J. Humphries said that Murray was “calm, cool, collected and electric” leading the offense on the first day of organized team activities. Being calm, cool and collected is helped by the fact that Murray is familiar with the system that head coach Kliff Kingsbury is running on offense, but there’s going to be more space for the rookie to grow before the season.

Kingsbury said on Monday that he’s excited to see how much growth Murray can do now that he’s playing football exclusively rather than splitting time with baseball.

“He’s never done that his entire life, so [I want] to see how much we can accelerate the rookie learning curve and how much growth we can get over the next eight or nine months,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website.

Kingsbury said that the offense isn’t “going to be wide-open every single snap,” but didn’t delve too deeply into what it will look like. Whatever the shape, Murray will be at the center of it.