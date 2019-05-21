Kyle Rudolph to show up for OTAs today

Getty Images

The Vikings and Kyle Rudolph continue to talk about a new contract, and continue to get nowhere.

But he’s at least going to continue to practice.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Rudolph is scheduled to be on the field with his teammates when the Vikings resume their OTAs today.

The veteran tight end was in New York yesterday picking up an award, so there’s still the possibility of airline issues making him late. But the intention is to be there, participating.

The discussion about his contract has been difficult, with the Vikings preference to do something which would drop his cap number this year ($7.625 million). They drafted tight end Irv Smith in the second round, and have had to restructure other veterans to get draft picks signed.