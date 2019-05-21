Landon Collins thinks he was too vocal for the Giants

AP

After the Giants traded wide receiver Odell Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon to the Browns and showed little interest in re-signing safety Landon Collins before he went to Washington as a free agent, General Manager Dave Gettleman said that the team no longer has a culture problem.

Collins didn’t hear from Gettleman directly about whether the G.M. felt he was part of that problem because the safety said that Gettleman “never even talked to me.” He does think that Collins’ willingness to speak his mind about matters having to do with the team wound up working against him.

“I know with myself, [Damon Harrison, who was traded to Detroit last season], Odell, [Vernon], all we wanted to do was win, and we spoke up because we had to get them to listen to us,” Collins said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “We had to get them to get us winning pieces to help us at least be contenders. I think we were too vocal, and that platform was bigger than the Giants, you know, and our words stood out more. And … if it’s not good media, they don’t want that kind of media.”

Collins said he’s happy to be on a team “that loves me and wanted me here” and thinks the Giants are happy with with players they believe “work better for their scheme.” If all goes well for both teams, the moves will prove to be a win for both sides after losing records in each of the last two seasons.