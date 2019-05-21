Lions shuffling line, Frank Ragnow to center

Getty Images

The Lions are making adjustments up front after the retirement of T.J. Lang, including moving last year’s first-rounder.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Frank Ragnow was working at center as the Lions opened OTAs Monday.

He began his career at left guard, and playing 1,074 of a possible 1,075 snaps there last season (with one emergency snap).

Graham Glasgow played center last season, but appears to be shifting over to right guard to replace Lang.

It could be an experiment, but the Lions generally want to get guys to the spot they’re playing to get ready for the season.