Malcolm Jenkins skipping start of OTAs

Getty Images

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins hasn’t been on hand for voluntary workouts, and he’s extending that absence.

According to Howard Eskin of WIP, Jenkins is not expected to be with the team for the start of on-field OTA work today.

This was the first time Jenkins has stayed away from any of the team’s offseason activities, and it’s easy to connect some dots that it might be contractually related.

While safeties around the league were getting new deals and sizable raises this offseason, Jenkins has quickly become underpaid. He’s scheduled to make $8.35 million this year and $7.85 million next year, the final two years of the four-year, $35 million extension he signed three years ago.

That’s well off the $14 million a year deals being handed out to other players recently.

Jenkins hasn’t said any of this himself, but his absence is unprecedented.