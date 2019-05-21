Matt Breida to miss OTAs with torn pec

Getty Images

49ers running back Matt Breida said recently that he’s confident there will be roles for all three of the veteran running backs on the roster, but it will be a while before he starts making his case for playing time.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that Breida has a torn pectoral muscle. He will not need surgery, but will also not take part in organized team activities or the June mandatory minicamp before an expected return at training camp.

The team also has Raheem Mostert, who is likely ticketed for special teams work once he recovers from a broken arm. Shanahan said Tuesday that recovery will be delayed after Mostert required further surgery.

McKinnon is still working his way back from last year’s torn ACL, so it seems training camp will be the main battleground for the 49ers backfield.