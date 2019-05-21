Mitch Morse, Cole Beasley recovering from core muscle surgery

AP

Two of the centerpieces of Buffalo’s 2019 free-agent class have been unavailable to the team, due to identical injuries.

Coach Sean McDermott explained to reporters on Tuesday that center Mitch Morse and receiver Cole Beasley have been absent from offseason drills due to surgery to repair sports hernias.

“They went through the core muscle deal with the groin area, went to Philadelphia and saw Dr. Myers and had the procedure this offseason,” McDermott said. “They are working back, they are hard at work and our training staff has done a nice job with them. They’ve worked hard and we will get them back as soon as we can here.”

The conditions didn’t stop the Bills from committing significant dollars to both players. Morse became the highest-paid center in football via a four-year, $44.5 million deal. Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million contract. The Bills must have really wanted them, because the Bills are willing to wait for them during what it an important chunk of the overall planning for the season.

“When you talk about availability, now when we’re not available, it’s not ideal,” McDermott said regarding injury issues the team has been dealing with generally. “Is it going to stop us? No. We are going to continue to work and that’s where the trust I have, [G.M.] Brandon [Beane], myself, and our medical staff, that’s what they’re here for as well.”

Recovery from sports-hernia surgery typically happens in fewer than two months, so both players should be ready to go for training camp. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bills limit their participation in the remaining OTA and minicamp practices, given that they’ve missed so much of the offseason program to date.