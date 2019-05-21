Myles Garrett expects more freedom this season

Getty Images

Myles Garrett revealed earlier this month former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams limited him to two pass-rushing moves. New defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will give him more freedom this season, the Browns defensive end said Tuesday.

“He’s seen what I can do with just those limited amount of moves as he pointed out to me, so I think I’ll be able to surprise him this year,” Garrett said, via Dan Labbe of cleveland.com.

As it was, Garrett had his first double-digit sack season with 13.5. But he feels like he left some sacks on the field because of Williams’ restrictions. How many?

“I don’t want to put a number on that,” Garrett said.

The former No. 1 overall pick told Dan Pompei of BleacherReport.com he found it “kind of hard with [only] two moves.”

Garrett, 23, said no one with the Browns talked to him about his comments about Williams.

“They joked with me about it that next day, but they want the best for me,” Garrett said. “They want me to go out there and be the best player I can be.”