Ndamukong Suh expected to sign with Buccaneers

Gerald McCoy is out in Tampa Bay, and now Ndamukong Suh is on the way in.

Suh and the Bucs are finalizing a one-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

We noted when McCoy was cut that Suh could be a replacement for him. They’re both defensive tackles who entered the NFL together in the 2010 NFL draft, with Suh the second overall pick and McCoy third overall.

There’s no word on the money in the Suh-Bucs deal, but it would presumably be for less than the $13 million McCoy was slated to make on his deal. Last year Suh made $14.5 million with the Rams.