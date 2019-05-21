Packers safety Josh Jones wants to be traded

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 21, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
Usually when guys sit out of OTAs, they want something.

For Packers safety Josh Jones, it’s a new address.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Jones is skipping OTAs in hopes of a trade to a new team.

The 2017 second-rounder (61st overall) has asked to be traded and thinks a change of scenery would be best for both sides, but the Packers seem to have come to that conclusion without him.

After being leapfrogged by undrafted rookie Kentrell Brice last year, the handwriting was on the wall in large letters. Then the Packers spent heavily in free agency for Bears safety Adrian Amos, and used a first-round pick on Darnell Savage Jr.

8 responses to “Packers safety Josh Jones wants to be traded

  2. Josh is thinking he has no shot at beating out Amos or Savage at safety which is probably true, but in Pettine’s D he could see time as a hybrid LB/Safety. Josh has shown promise at times, but he is the odd man out on this defense and he knows it.

    We will see if Gute decides to shop him.

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  3. Also, pretty telling when an undrafted player beats you for playing time in the NFL. Writing is on the wall and he thinks a change in scenery will save his career….he is lying to himself

  4. Did he just have enough of that locker room poisoned by Aaron Rodgers’ bad attitude or does he just want out of living in Green Bay? Either way its a waste of a high draft pick.

  5. He is very athletic, he should buy in and try harder. I hate to say that as I am not there, but no team is going to hand him a spot.

  6. Go to your safe space and let the adults discuss football, mmmmk little jealous child?

    Poor Barney

  7. Josh Jones just said what every other packa playa wants to say. “Get me outa here”!!!!

  8. First off Jones should realize if he was good enough he wouldnt be passed up by other players but be made the starter.demanding a trade instead of competing with others for the job is a cowards way out,it shows he has no confidence in his ability.who is going to trade for him knowing he will demand to be traded in the face of real competition.

