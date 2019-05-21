Panthers WR Mose Frazier broke his arm

Getty Images

The Panthers are down a wideout early in the organized team activity period of their offseason program.

According to multiple reports, wide receiver Mose Frazier broke his arm during Tuesday’s practice. The session was the first of 10 OTA workouts that the team is scheduled to hold.

Frazier is scheduled for surgery and David Newton of ESPN reports that his recovery timeline is expected to be three to four months. That may mean Frazier opens the year on the physically unable to perform list, although there’s obviously a lot of ways things could go once he starts the rehab process.

Frazier appeared in one game during each of the last two seasons with the Panthers. He didn’t catch a pass in either appearance, but did score three times in the 2018 preseason.