Patrick Mahomes believes he could throw a football 100 yards in Mexico City

Getty Images

Last year, poor field conditions kept the Chiefs from playing in Mexico City against the Rams. This year, the Chiefs will try it again, against the Chargers.

When the Chiefs show up for the contest, quarterback Patrick Mahomes may try to do something that few can.

Via the Kansas City Star, Mahomes told Pardon My Take that he believes he can throw a football 100 yards in Mexico City. His confidence is fueled by the extreme elevation; the football stadium in Mexico City sits 7,200 feet above sea level — nearly 2,000 feet higher than Denver.

“I got to like 80, 83 in Denver,” Mahomes said. “So I can handle the extra 20 [in Mexico City].”

The late Rudy Bukich supposedly could throw the ball 100 yards, not in Mexico City. Bukich never really got a chance to showcase that skill because he played in an era where the cigarette habit kept most players from going long without losing a lung.